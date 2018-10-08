Michael expected to strengthen to hurricane on Monday

Tropical Storm Michael has shifted to the east and is expected to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect for South Mississippi as the storm enters the Gulf of Mexico for Monday and Tuesday.·
Current forecasts have the storm making landfall Wednesday night.
At 7 a.m., the Hurricane Hunters, flying out of Biloxi, said Michael was 70 miles southwest of Cuba with maximum winds of 70 mph moving north at 7 mph. A hurricane watch has been issued from the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwanee River in Florida.
A tropical storm watch has been issued from the Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border.
The storm continues to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane some time Monday. The storm will push tides higher on the Louisiana and Mississippi shores, according to Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam. Those tides could cause coasting flooding 1 to 2 feet above ground level in low-lying areas.
The storm also could bring less than 2 inches of rain for South Mississippi, although it could be much higher if feeder bands result if multiple storms passing over the same areas, according to Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy.
What’s less certain:
·
Exact local impacts such as maximum wind speeds and rainfall amounts - which are heavily dependent on the eventual track and intensity of the system
·
Model guidance and the current official forecast indicate the system will move through the central Gulf and approach the northern Gulf Coast before turning more to the northeast. If that scenario verifies, the more significant impacts should remain east of the local area. However, if the forecast track shifts westward or if any of the storm’s outer bands move through the area, strong/gusty winds and heavy rainfall COULD affect parts of southeast Louisiana and southern/coastal Mississippi.
·
The current storm total rainfall forecast generally indicates less than 2 inches of rain throughout the event for southeast Louisiana and southern/coastal Mississippi. However, it should be noted that totals could be significantly higher if any bands result in multiple storms passing over the same areas.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will be monitoring this storm and advise if anything changes.
Thank you,
Brian T. Adam
EMA Director
