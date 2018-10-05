Jim Cantore didn’t hold back about Mississippi being called a land mass

Weather Channel Meteorologist Jim Cantore clears up the Mississippi "land mass" rumor that started in 2012 when a Canadian meteorologist referred to Mississippi as "the Louisiana and Alabama borders," and it was incorrectly attributed to Cantore.
By
By

Jim Cantore thanks Sun Herald for fact-checking ‘old fib’ about Mississippi, the land mass

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

October 05, 2018 04:07 PM

It took a little fact-checking and a lot of hurricanes.

But the Sun Herald researched and reported that Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel meteorologist who is famous for reporting on hurricanes from the predicted points of landfall, did not call Mississippi a land mass, as claimed in a viral meme shared millions of times on the internet.

Sun Herald senior news editor Lauren Walck first asked Cantore about the rumored remark when she interviewed him in 2015 for the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Cantore rode out the catastrophic storm at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport.

Cantore denied that he or The Weather Channel called Mississippi a land mass, a rumor widely spread in 2012, the year of YOLO and Honey Boo Boo and ‘Call Me Maybe,” Walck reported.

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore is reporting on Tropical Storm Gordon in Gulfport and ran into superfans, including Lashunda Golder.

By

The Sun Herald circled back to Cantore this year during Tropical Storm Gordon, when the rumor gained new traction.

So, yes, Walck fact-checked the rumor twice in three years. And it still persists.

Cantore took to Twitter to thank Lauren for dispelling the rumor.

“Lauren thank you so much for this. It’s an old fib that you fixed through your hard work and research. I’m very grateful,” Cantore said.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705; @JustinMitchell_

