Internet videos tell personal stories of Florence survivors, damage

Robert Simmons and his kitten, Survivor, became the face of Hurricane Florence over the weekend when he was photographed as he rode in a rescue boat to safety. The New Bern, N.C., man was distressed over his father, who refused to evacuate, and the loss of all his belongings.

The video captured by Travis Long of the Raleigh News & Observer gave the world an intimate view of what surviving Hurricane Florence was like for residents in the Carolinas.

Other videos produced by journalists and residents have kept the outside world informed.

Tony Thompson of Newport, N.C., described how the walls of his trailer “blew out like a balloon, then sucked back in.” Then, it was “like a bomb went off,” he told Robert Willett of The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

The trailer exploded, but he was able to escape into waste-deep water.

“I’m homeless now, I don’t know what do do.”

Rene Askew of Newport, N.C., told Willett that she swam out of her trailer with her three dogs after the water rose from ankle deep to chest deep in three hours. She said in 20 years of living in the mobile home, water has never risen that high.

“I’ve never seen it like this, never.”

Joseph Pilot of Gilbert, S.C., told Tim Dominick of The (Columbia, S.C.) State the wind was “beating like a drum” all through Friday night, so when he heard a “rattling and bumping” noise on Saturday, it didn’t faze him. Insulation in the trees outside his trailer told him something was wrong.

When he tried to go out to investigate, he realized that his back door was blocked by the roof of his trailer. It had been peeled off by the wind.

“I knew I was in trouble,” he said.

Many residents of the area shared videos of flooding and damage in their area, including Gerald Thomas of Wilmington, N.C., who shared a video of a road washed out by the flood waters.

Karen Thompson of Newport, N.C., was drying out waterlogged photographs after a tall pine tree fell on her trailer while she and her brother were inside.

She told Willett the wind was shaking the trailer when a loud noise startled them. Despite the damage, she said she was glad the trailer was still on its foundation.