Gordon hits Alabama-Mississippi border before weakening to tropical depression

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall west of the Alabama-Mississippi border on September 4, 2018, bringing intense winds and rain. One child was killed as a result of the storm. Gordon weakened to a tropical depression as it headed northwest.
NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

In this image, taken by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States on September 3, 2018, tropical storm Gordon looms over southern Florida

