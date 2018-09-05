Gordon hits Alabama-Mississippi border before weakening to tropical depression
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall west of the Alabama-Mississippi border on September 4, 2018, bringing intense winds and rain. One child was killed as a result of the storm. Gordon weakened to a tropical depression as it headed northwest.
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
Bay St. Louis resident Amy Covington Hudson recorded wind and rain coming into Orange Beach from her condo as Tropical Storm Gordon moved northwest in the Gulf to make landfall in East Jackson County, Mississippi.
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham gave an update on Tropical Storm Gordon in the early morning of September 4, 2018. Some areas could get 4 to 8 inches of rain along the coast of Alabama and Mississippi.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida state line. Tropical storm warnings and watches stretch over most of the rest of the central Gulf coast.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Gordon barreled toward the central Gulf states on September 4, and was expected to reach hurricane strength before landfall late in the evening. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and storm advisories.
Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way toward the Caribbean islands on Friday, July 6, 2018. At 11 a.m. Beryl was located about 1,045 miles east, southeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 15 mph.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.