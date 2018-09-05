Coast is getting back to normal after Tropical Storm Gordon. But most students are still out of school.

The Coast survived another serious weather threat as Tropical Storm Gordon never reached hurricane status and it weakened before it made landfall near Jackson County.
With minimal damage to property and limited flooding, things were somewhat normal the day after Tuesday’s storm as businesses across the Coast, including its 12 casinos, reopened after shortened work hours on Tuesday.
But while most businesses have reopened, most Coast schools remain closed until Thursday.
Here’s a list of area school closings.
School closures:
- Bay St. Louis-Waveland schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Harrison County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Pass Christian schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Ocean Springs schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Pascagoula-Gautier schools will have a 60 percent day Tuesday, closed Wednesday.
Jackson County schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
George County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hancock County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gulfport schools are closed on Tuesday, no decision yet on Wednesday.
Long Beach schools are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Biloxi schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Picayune School District had regular classes Tuesday, and will close Wednesday.
Poplarville schools are closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday.
Moss Point schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Coast Catholic schools part of the Biloxi diocese are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
University of Southern Mississippi closed its Gulf Coast campus Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College closed all of its campuses at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday.
Pearl River Community College will close at 12 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. Dorms will remain open.
William Carey University is closing the Tradition campus on Tuesday and Wednesday, reopening Thursday.
