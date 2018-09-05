More than 10,000 without power in South Mississippi after Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall

Thousands in South Mississippi are without electricity this morning after service to more than 10,000 meters served by Signing River Electric was disrupted by Tropical Storm Gordon.
Singing River Electric media contact Lori Freeman said in a news release that about 10,500 meters were affected by the storm. The largest outages are in Jackson County (4,375), George County (2,664) and Greene County (2,625).
Freeman said crews are working to restore service to the meters.
Mississippi Powers had about 30 customers without power Wednesday morning according to its outage map. Coast Electric had none.
