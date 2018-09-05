Intense winds as Gordon makes landfall near Alabama - Mississippi line

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
By
Up Next
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall near the Alabama-Mississippi border late on September 4, bringing heavy winds, intense rain and storm surges. At least one person died and around 21,000 were without power due to the storm.
By

Weather

More than 10,000 without power in South Mississippi after Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 05, 2018 07:47 AM

Thousands in South Mississippi are without electricity this morning after service to more than 10,000 meters served by Signing River Electric was disrupted by Tropical Storm Gordon.

Singing River Electric media contact Lori Freeman said in a news release that about 10,500 meters were affected by the storm. The largest outages are in Jackson County (4,375), George County (2,664) and Greene County (2,625).

Freeman said crews are working to restore service to the meters.

Mississippi Powers had about 30 customers without power Wednesday morning according to its outage map. Coast Electric had none.

Tropical storm Gordon Provided some intense wind and rain in Pascagoula but Lost much of that intensity after making landfall

By

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

  Comments  