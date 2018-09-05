Curfew lifted, warnings canceled as Tropical Storm Gordon moves out

After a night of uncertainty for many Coast residents, the worst seems to be over.
The National Weather Service has canceled the tropical storm and hurricane warnings for the coastal counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson as Tropical Storm Gordon has moved through the area.
And from early estimates, the damage caused by the arrival of Gordon seems to be minimal. Example: An outdoor basketball goal and several trash cans were tipped over in one Gautier neighborhood.
Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Ethridge said there was no major damage reported overnight, but about 6,000 customers did lose electricity temporarily.
The National Weather Service Mobile said the storm came ashore at Dauphin Island with sustained winds recorded at 62 with gusts to 74 miles an hour.
A curfew in Harrison County was lifted at 4 a.m. by Sheriff Troy Peterson.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the reopening of Coast casinos.
Some traffic lights in South Mississippi are either out or have been turned to flashing yellow, so motorists should use extra caution when hitting the roads.
The Sun Herald will update this story as it develops.
