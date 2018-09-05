Strong winds, rain from Gordon pelt Orange Beach, Bay St. Louis woman reports

Bay St. Louis resident Amy Covington Hudson recorded wind and rain coming into Orange Beach from her condo as Tropical Storm Gordon moved northwest in the Gulf to make landfall in East Jackson County, Mississippi.
NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

Weather

In this image, taken by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States on September 3, 2018, tropical storm Gordon looms over southern Florida

