Mississippi Coast woman is gaga over Jim Cantore in Pascagoula

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore is reporting on Tropical Storm Gordon in Gulfport and ran into superfans, including Lashunda Golder.
By
NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

Weather

NOAA loop shows Gordon gaining strength

In this image, taken by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States on September 3, 2018, tropical storm Gordon looms over southern Florida

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service