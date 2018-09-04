Tired of peanut butter sandwiches? How to make a meal with no power

Yes, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will keep you alive. But after a big storm, you want to do more than survive on PB&Js; you want to live.

That’s where your stockpile of non-perishable food and a little imagination come in.

The free “Hurricane-Ready Cookbook,” developed by Florida International University’s Dietetics and Nutrition Program, shows you easy recipes that can be made without power, using just what’s in your pantry. The meals contain a balance of fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates and lean meats. And it’s free online. Print it out, put it in a Ziplock and guard it with your life.

Here are our seven favorite dishes from the “Hurricane-Ready Cookbook:”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Hummus







hummushurricane credit







15-ounce can chickpeas, drained Juice of 1 lemon 1/4 cup olive oil 1 clove garlic or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon salt

Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Cover chickpeas for one hour in water to help soften the skin. Afterward, drain and pat the chickpeas. In a small bowl, add all ingredients and mash until the mixture has a smooth consistency.

No-Bake Layered Bean Dip

1 can refried beans 1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix 2 wheels Laughing Cow cheese (PepperJack or Queso Fresco Chipotle), mixed in a bowl 1 jar of salsa 1 cup unsalted diced tomatoes 1 chopped red onion 2.5 ounces sliced black olives 1 bag shredded lettuce (optional)

Combine refried beans and low-sodium taco seasoning packet. Then, spread the combination in a 9-by-13 inche dish. Add half of Laughing Cow cheese on top of bean layer. Spread the salsa over the two layers. Spread the chopped tomato, onion, olives, other half of cheese and lettuce if able to use. Refrigerate or serve immediately. Enjoy with tortilla chips or crackers.

Healthy Tuna Salad Sandwich







tunasalad credit

6-ounce can of tuna, drained 1/4 teaspoon dried basil or one teaspoon fresh basil 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 tablespoon chopped onion or 1/2 teaspoon dried onion powder 1 stalk celery, chopped into small pieces 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and pepper to taste

Break apart tuna in a small bowl. Add basil, lemon juice, onion and celery until combined. Top with olive oil and salt and pepper and mix. Serve as a sandwich, salad, over rice or pasta if you’re able to cook.

Pro tip: If you have fresh avocados, slice in half and serve tuna salad inside the avocado. It will provide essential Omega-3 fats and the skin makes an easy disposable bowl.

Eggless Egg Salad

eggless salad credit

1 1/4 cups firm tofu 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar 2 teaspoons yellow mustard 1 teaspoon honey or other liquid syrup 1/2 teaspoon turmeric 2 tablespoons each onion and celery (optional) 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley ¼ teaspoon black pepper Dash of paprika

Drain tofu and crumble or cube into a small bowl. In another bowl combine vinegar, yellow mustard, honey, and turmeric. Pour over tofu. Add onion and celery is available, parsley, pepper and paprika. Let flavors meld for 30 minutes. Serve with bread or inside half of sliced avocado.

Canned Salmon and New Potatoes with Herbs







salmonpotato credit

Two 15 ounce cans of sliced new potatoes, drained





Three 5 ounce cans of canned salmon, drained and flaked 1/4 cup olive oil 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 tablespoon white wine vinegar 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 minced garlic clove

In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, mustard, vinegar, onion powder and garlic clove. In a large bowl mince salmon until it’s in small pieces and add the drained potatoes. Top with sauce and combine.

Hurried Curry

hurriedcurry credit

1 tablespoon each of garlic powder, curry powder, and a dash of cayenne ½ can of carrots, drained 8 ounce can or package of green peas and onions 2 cups light canned coconut milk 1/3 cup crushed cashews, almonds or peanuts One 14-ounce can chickpeas 1 can diced new potatoes

Combine potatoes with carrots, peas and onions and spices. Add chickpeas, nuts and slowly add coconut milk to taste, increasing curry flavor, if necessary. Spoon the curry over pre-cooked rice if you have on hand.

Southwest Bean Salad







Southwest Bean Salad credit

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed is possible





1 1/2 cups of canned corn 15-ounce can of diced tomatoes, drained 1 red onion, diced 1 avocado, diced 1 teaspoon dried cilantro (optional) 1/3 cup lime juice 3 tablespoon olive oil 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Combine olive oil, lime juice, salt and optional cayenne pepper. In a medium bowl combine the rest of the ingredients. Pour sauce over bean mixture and combine. Let marinate for 30 minutes.