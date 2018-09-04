Central Gulf States prepare for Gordon’s landfall

Tropical Storm Gordon barreled toward the central Gulf states on September 4, and was expected to reach hurricane strength before landfall late in the evening. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and storm advisories.
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham gave an update on Tropical Storm Gordon in the early morning of September 4, 2018. Some areas could get 4 to 8 inches of rain along the coast of Alabama and Mississippi.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way toward the Caribbean islands on Friday, July 6, 2018. At 11 a.m. Beryl was located about 1,045 miles east, southeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 15 mph.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.