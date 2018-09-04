Central Gulf States prepare for Gordon’s landfall

Tropical Storm Gordon barreled toward the central Gulf states on September 4, and was expected to reach hurricane strength before landfall late in the evening. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and storm advisories.
In this image, taken by the GOES-16 satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States on September 3, 2018, tropical storm Gordon looms over southern Florida

