Gordon update: Could become a hurricane before hitting coast

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham gave an update on Tropical Storm Gordon in the early morning of September 4, 2018. Some areas could get 4 to 8 inches of rain along the coast of Alabama and Mississippi.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sun Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service