You have free, unlimited access to SunHerald.com as Coast prepares for Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon is already getting stronger in the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. And weather officials predict the storm will be a hurricane when it makes landfall on the Mississippi Coast.
The Coast is under a hurricane watch, and several rivers in Harrison County are expected to crest above flood levels on Wednesday as Gordon makes his way through South Mississippi.
Schools have closed. Colleges have canceled classes. And people are preparing for Gordon now, with water and bread going quickly at some grocery stores in South Mississippi. People in low lying areas are filling sandbags.
The Coast did not have a lot of time to prepare for Gordon. The system formed into a tropical storm on Labor Day. By that evening, Jim Cantore landed in Gulfport.
