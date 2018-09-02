Coast likely to feel effects of developing tropical system

The Coast is going to be dealing with a lot of rain this week, with a tropical wave that’s now in the Bahamas likely to be in the Gulf by midweek. And, with the ground already saturated by heavy rains the past few days, the chances of flooding are increasing.
A flood advisory has been issued for the Coast through tonight by the National Weather Service. It says to expect minor flooding in low lying areas during high tide, which is around 5 a.m. Monday morning in Biloxi. Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with some heavy and persistent rainfall.
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said there is a lot of uncertainty about what the wave will do but there is a 50 percent chance it will develop into a tropical storm in the next two days and an 80 percent chance it will develop in the next five days.
The Weather Service said the Mississippi Sound is likely to have waves hazardous to small craft the next few days. Tropical funnel clouds and waterspouts are possible as well.
Lacy said tides are already running a foot or two above normal and they are expected to remain higher than normal through the week.
Sandbags are available across the Coast at:
Long Beach at the Harbor Pavilion on U.S. 90.
Gulfport at Courthouse Road Pier Parking Lot.
Gulfport at Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road (Mississippi 605).
Diberville at Harrison County District One Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno/Rodriquez.
In Biloxi at Fire Station No. 9, 9370 Oaklawn Road.
In Biloxi at Popp’s Ferry Soccer Fields, 2150 Popp’s Ferry Road.
Comments