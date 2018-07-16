Flooding expected as storms dump up to 4 inches of rain on the Mississippi Coast

Thunderstorms moving over Harrison and Jackson counties Monday afternoon are expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain in the region, with flooding expected.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a weather advisory saying heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms have dropped up to 2 inches of rain.
And another 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible, said Rupert Lacy, director of the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency.
The storms are coming in clusters. If a storm passes over you, another one could develop.
Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring, Lacy said, noting lightning can strike 10 miles from a thunderstorm. If you see the lightning, seek shelter in a building or vehicle, he said.
An urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. and a flash flood warning is in effect until at least 5:15 p.m.
Doppler radar at 2:18 p.m. showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area, Lacy said.
Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen, especially across east Jackson County, he said.
By 3:01 p.m., radar showed a cluster of strong thunderstorms in central Harrison and eastern Hancock counties, Lacy said. The line of thunderstorms was stretching from Kiln to Lyman and nearly to Biloxi, Lacy said.
Lacy provided a list of areas where flooding is likely.
In Harrison County: Long Beach, Gulfport, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Lyman and Saucier.
In Jackson County: Ocean Springs, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, Wade, Latimer, Big Point, Helena, Gulf Hills, Hurley, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates and Hickory Hills.
Lacy is urging the public to turn around if they see flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur while people are in vehicles, he said.
And if law enforcement puts barricades on streets, don’t go around the barricades.
Lightning was triggering fire alarms at several Coast businesses Monday as storms passed through. A few cars were being reported as stranded on city streets, such as at the Intraplex Parkway in Gulfport.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the week, with the chance decreasing each day, according to the weather service.
A 70 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms likely, decreasing to about 50 percent Thursday.
Current forecasts show the chance decreases to 40 percent Friday, 30 percent on Saturday and the more seasonal 20 percent chance next Monday.
