The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system is expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system is expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. Courtesy National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system is expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. Courtesy National Hurricane Center

Weather

There's a tropical disturbance forming in the Atlantic. Here's what you need to know.

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

July 05, 2018 11:21 AM

Welcome to the second month of hurricane season, which began June 1.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic which has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression on Thursday.

The NHC said satellites indicate a small area of low pressure and a tropical wave between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance is well-organized and could form into a tropical depression.

The system has a 70 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.

One model has the system developing and moving westward to northwestward at 15-20 mph, placing it over Venezuela by early Sunday morning.

The NHC predicts the storm will degenerate into a low pressure before it reaches the Lesser Antilles because of upper-level winds.

Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy goes through a list of items you need to prepare for a hurricane, including a few things you may not have thought of.

By

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

  Comments  