There's a tropical disturbance forming in the Atlantic. Here's what you need to know.

Welcome to the second month of hurricane season, which began June 1.
The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic which has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression on Thursday.
The NHC said satellites indicate a small area of low pressure and a tropical wave between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. The disturbance is well-organized and could form into a tropical depression.
The system has a 70 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours.
One model has the system developing and moving westward to northwestward at 15-20 mph, placing it over Venezuela by early Sunday morning.
The NHC predicts the storm will degenerate into a low pressure before it reaches the Lesser Antilles because of upper-level winds.
Comments