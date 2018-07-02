Do you have outdoor plans for the Fourth? Here's what you need to know about the weather

If you are planning on attending some of the many fireworks shows on the Coast over the next few days, you may want to grab an umbrella.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans predicts a 70 percent chance of rain through Tuesday and a 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday, which is Independence Day.
"There's a slight chance it may dry out some on Wednesday, but not much," said NWS meteorologist Kevin Gilmore. "We expect at least 1-2 inches of rain over the next three days."
Gilmore said storms could move back into South Mississippi on Monday afternoon and linger through Tuesday.
"It's hard to predict if any of these storms will be severe," he said. "But some of the storms could produce winds in excess of 50 miles per hour."
Although it could be a wet Fourth of July, Gilmore said there's some good news for residents of the Gulf Coast, especially for the beginning of the second month of hurricane season.
"We are currently not monitoring any tropical activity in the Gulf or the Atlantic," he said. "We also do not expect any tropical activity to form over the next five days."
