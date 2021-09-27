Hurricane Sam hits its peak as a Cat 4, and 3 tropical depressions could form this week

As Hurricane Sam continues to barrel across the Atlantic Monday as a Category 4 storm, forecasters are also eyeing three systems that could turn into tropical depressions this week, including the remnants of Peter.

Sam and what used to be Peter aren’t threats to Florida. The two disturbances in the far eastern Atlantic should be monitored during the next few days.

Here’s what to know:

Hurricane Sam hits its peak

Sam has hit its peak of intensity, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Monday advisory. While some slow weakening is forecast through midweek, Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The storm was about 800 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds at 130 mph and higher gusts.

It is moving northwest at 8 mph and is forecast to weaken into a Cat 3 by the time it nears Bermuda on Saturday.

Hurricane Sam has hit its peak as a Cat 4 storm, National Hurricane Center said. National Hurricane Center

While the storm is strong, it remains small, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles from its center and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 105 miles, according to the hurricane center.

Swells generated by Sam could reach the Lesser Antilles and bring life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to the islands for the next several days.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Atlantic disturbances forecast to turn into tropical depressions

A disturbance with disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands Monday has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression this week.

Forecasters gave it a 40% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of formation through the next five days as it moves west to west-northwest over the Atlantic, as of the 8 a.m. update.

Following is a tropical wave expected to move off the west coast of Africa Monday. Forecasters expect it will also turn into a tropical depression this week as it moves west. This system also had a 40% chance of strengthening in the next two days and an 80% chance in the next five.

As Hurricane Sam continues to barrel across the Atlantic Monday as a powerful Cat 4, forecasters are also eying three systems that could turn into tropical depressions this week, including Peter’s remnants. National Hurricane Center

What about Peter?

Forecasters are also continuing to monitor Peter’s remnants a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

The system’s showers and thunderstorms have become more organized and there’s a chance Peter could briefly turn into a tropical depression again during the next day or two as it moves northeast across open waters.

The hurricane center gave it a 50% chance of forming in the next two to five days.

The next names on the list are Victor and Wanda.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 6:12 AM.