Nicholas brings heavy rain, flash-flood warnings to MS Coast as storm moves into Louisiana

Much of the Mississippi Gulf Coast is under a flash-flood watch as Tropical Depression Nicholas moves east Wednesday morning from Texas into south Louisiana.

A total of up to 10 inches of rain is forecast in portions of Harrison and Hancock counties, with 4-6 inches expected in northern portions of the three coastal counties and areas north to Hattiesburg.

A flash-flood warning is in effect until 11:15 a.m. for east Harrison County, including portions of Gulfport, Biloxi, St. Martin, D’Iberville and Lyman, plus Latimer in Jackson County.

A flash-flood warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m. in northeastern Hancock County, western Jackson County and northern Peal River County, the NWS says.

The NWS forecasts a moderate risk of excessive rainfall through Wednesday night and a slight risk through Friday night, mainly along and south of Interstates 10 and 12, through Friday night.

@NWSWPC has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall for much of the area through tonight. There is also a Slight Risk for Excessive rainfall mainly along and south of the I-10/12. tomorrow through Friday night. Flash Flood watches are still in effect. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/ukF8XtoPQV — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 15, 2021

Nicholas dumps ran on MS Coast

The National Weather Service in New Orleans says 2-4 inches of rain have fallen. Another 1.25-2.5 inches of rain is expected to fall in an hour in portions of the warned areas.

“Locally higher rainfall amounts ranging from 5-10 inches and intense rain rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour could lead to areas of flash flooding,” the NWS says. “The highest threat will be low-lying an poorly drained areas.”

Water could cover roadways in some areas. “Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS warns. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

After very heavy rain last night flash flooding is a considerable concern today. Water has piled up across the area & any additional rain will quickly run off leadnig to further flooding concerns. Debris from #Ida is also impacting drainage. #lawx #MSwx https://t.co/VNWom7tiIz pic.twitter.com/mjFrvvBQrH — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 15, 2021

Downpours from #Nicholas are soaking the Gulf Coast.@TevinWooten shows you the weather in Biloxi, Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/g9rGrqFPlj — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 15, 2021