Weather News
Nicholas brings heavy rain, flash-flood warnings to MS Coast as storm moves into Louisiana
Much of the Mississippi Gulf Coast is under a flash-flood watch as Tropical Depression Nicholas moves east Wednesday morning from Texas into south Louisiana.
A total of up to 10 inches of rain is forecast in portions of Harrison and Hancock counties, with 4-6 inches expected in northern portions of the three coastal counties and areas north to Hattiesburg.
A flash-flood warning is in effect until 11:15 a.m. for east Harrison County, including portions of Gulfport, Biloxi, St. Martin, D’Iberville and Lyman, plus Latimer in Jackson County.
A flash-flood warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m. in northeastern Hancock County, western Jackson County and northern Peal River County, the NWS says.
The NWS forecasts a moderate risk of excessive rainfall through Wednesday night and a slight risk through Friday night, mainly along and south of Interstates 10 and 12, through Friday night.
Nicholas dumps ran on MS Coast
The National Weather Service in New Orleans says 2-4 inches of rain have fallen. Another 1.25-2.5 inches of rain is expected to fall in an hour in portions of the warned areas.
“Locally higher rainfall amounts ranging from 5-10 inches and intense rain rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour could lead to areas of flash flooding,” the NWS says. “The highest threat will be low-lying an poorly drained areas.”
Water could cover roadways in some areas. “Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS warns. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
