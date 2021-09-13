Weather News
Tropical Storm Nicholas may dump up to 5 inches of rain on Gulf Coast. What to expect
Excessive rain and a slight risk of flooding are expected along parts of coastal Mississippi as Tropical Storm Nicholas takes aim at the northern Gulf Coast this week.
The system is forecast to reach near hurricane strength as it approaches the south Texas coast Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday through Wednesday as the storm treks to the northeast, dumping 5 to 10 inches of rain across coastal Texas and southwest Louisiana, forecasts show. On the Mississippi Gulf Coast, between 3 and 5 inches are expected.
“There is a marginal to slight risk for heavy rainfall Tuesday across portions of SE Louisiana and Southern MS,” according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. “There is a moderate risk for excessive rainfall across most of the area Wednesday with a slight risk for coastal MS.”
Officials also warn that “locally higher rainfall amounts and intense rain rates” could lead to flash and urban flooding. Isolated areas could see higher rain totals.
This comes as the storm-weary Gulf Coast works to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm last month and led to deadly storm surge and significant flooding across the region.
“Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour” are a top concern as Nicholas makes is way across coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.
The system was crawling along the south Texas coast as of Monday morning, traveling north-northwest at 5 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were around 60 mph, with stronger wind gusts.
