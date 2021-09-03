New aerial images show trail of damage and destruction from Hurricane Ida in LA, MS

Aerial photos were released Friday showing the damage from Hurricane Ida over southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The photos show a barge that crashed into the Turner Swing Bridge connecting Lafitte and Jean Lafitte Louisiana.

The debris fields and widespread damage at Grand Isle, Golden Meadow, Houma and other areas of Louisiana are evident when looking at the photos.

Also seen in the images is how areas north of New Orleans and along the coastline in South Mississippi escaped most of the damage from the hurricane that made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Images were taken National Geodetic Survey from Aug 30 to Sept. 2.

Hancock County

This photo of U.S. 90, west of Buccaneer State Park in Hancock County, on Aug. 30. Sand covers much of the road and a section of concrete wall is out, apparently following a crash. NGS/NOAA

Grand Isle

A neighborhood at 177th Street at Grand Isle shows considerable damage from Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2019, south of New Orleans, Louisiana. NGS/NOAA

Jean Lafitte

A barge crashed into the swing bridge at Jean Lafitte, La. during Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021. This is one of the images released Friday that show the damage from Ida across the region. NGS/NOAA

Water surrounds homes at Jean Lafitte, La., a day after Hurricane Ida landed on Aug. 29, 2021. NGS/NOAA

Houma

This area of Houma, just west of the Intracoastal Waterway, shows the damage and blue tarps covering roofs after Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2001. NGS/NOAA

Golden Meadow

The neighborhood along 177th Street in Golden Meadow, La. has extensive damage following Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021, NGS/NOAA