New aerial images show trail of damage and destruction from Hurricane Ida in LA, MS

Aerial photos were released Friday showing the damage from Hurricane Ida over southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The photos show a barge that crashed into the Turner Swing Bridge connecting Lafitte and Jean Lafitte Louisiana.
The debris fields and widespread damage at Grand Isle, Golden Meadow, Houma and other areas of Louisiana are evident when looking at the photos.
Also seen in the images is how areas north of New Orleans and along the coastline in South Mississippi escaped most of the damage from the hurricane that made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Images were taken National Geodetic Survey from Aug 30 to Sept. 2.
Hancock County
Grand Isle
Jean Lafitte
Mary Perez has won awards for her business and casino articles for the Sun Herald. She also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
