From hotel discounts to donations, tell us how the MS Coast should help Ida evacuees

Hurricane Ida devastated many parts of Louisiana, leaving residents without power and struggling to find gas and food options in grocery stores.

Many are evacuating to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to find shelter, fuel, water and more while Entergy works to restore power to the New Orleans area, the Northshore and other parts of the state.

Many evacuees are coming east to South Mississippi as they try to sort out the wreckage that Ida left behind.

How can we support them? From hotels to donations to gas, tell us how the Coast can be there for Ida evacuees in the survey below.

Can’t see it? Click here.

