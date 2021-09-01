Poplarville city leaders to address complaints about restricting city access after Hurricane Ida

Poplarville city leaders are planning to address complaints about in and out of town residents being restricted from entering the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The city is hosting a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The meeting was scheduled in the aftermath of a public outcry from nearby Mississippi resident Tasha Johnson, who said a firefighter directing traffic told her she and her son could not enter the city Wednesday because “I didn’t live in the city.”

Johnson was attempting to take her son to an occupational therapy appointment. When she asked why she couldn’t enter the city, she said the firefighter told her, “’because if I say you can’t come in, then you can’t come in.’”

She said the firefighter was redirecting traffic out of the city to Interstate 59 south back to Louisiana. Many of the motorists are driving through the area from hurricane-battered cities, where gas, groceries are other essential supplies are limited or out of stock.

Her complaints caught the attention of city leaders and hundreds of others after Johnson shared what had happened to her in a public Facebook post.

The post has been shared hundreds of times and prompted similar complaints from other drivers.

Johnson refused to back down and got out of her vehicle and questioned the firefighter repeatedly until another law enforcement officer stopped and the firefighter left. Johnson got her son to the therapy appointment but is outraged by what happened to her and others.

Johnson said she took her complaints to the mayor’s office.

The city leaders plan to address the matter at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I could only imagine what Louisiana residents are going through and how they are feeling because this person took it upon himself to make people feel unworthy of coming into their city,” Johnson said. “They are now out of gas and the mayor tried to use that as the reason for the firefighter making them go back south. I quickly interrupted her because this happened before they ran out of gas.

“They could’ve directed them north, put up a sign saying no gas, reported it to the news/radio stations or something. This was not the way to handle this situation.”