Here’s how to help devastated Louisiana residents after Hurricane Ida

More than 18,000 people in Louisiana have registered for disaster assistance, but that’s the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their needs following Hurricane Ida’s catastrophic damage.

Fortunately, Louisianans come together during disasters, and people from beyond state borders pitch in, too.

“When it comes to disasters, we do see each other as brothers and sisters, and we respond that way,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Monday afternoon press conference.

Here are a few ways to support southeast Louisiana in this time of crisis:

All Hands and Hearts is requesting volunteers and donations to fund its work rebuilding southern Louisiana. Give money or sign up here.

Culture Aid NOLA is distributing free meals outside Howlin’ Wolf (907 S. Peters St., New Orleans) and accepting donations. Contribute via its website.

Imagine Water Works provides direct mutual aid to people impacted by Hurricane Ida. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit the website or email klie@imaginewaterworks.org.

GoFundMe has created a centralized page for all its verified Hurricane Ida-related relief efforts.

Anita Lee
Anita Lee
Mississippi native Anita Lee graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously worked at the Jackson Daily News and Virginian-Pilot, joining the Sun Herald in 1987. She specializes in in-depth coverage of government, public corruption, transparency and courts. She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service.
