Watch Hurricane Ida arrive on the Biloxi lighthouse camera livestream

This screenshot shows the livestream from the top of the Biloxi lighthouse at Saturday 28, 2021. YouTube

As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, a camera is positioned at the top of the Biloxi lighthouse to show the storm roll in.

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana and send strong winds and rain to the Mississippi Coast.

The City of Biloxi runs the lighthouse camera 24/7 365 days a year.

It shows Highway 90 and the beach in Harrison County.

If you’re having trouble viewing the video below, search for City of Biloxi on YouTube.