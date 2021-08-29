Weather News

Watch Hurricane Ida arrive on the Biloxi lighthouse camera livestream

Sun Herald

This screenshot shows the livestream from the top of the Biloxi lighthouse at Saturday 28, 2021.
This screenshot shows the livestream from the top of the Biloxi lighthouse at Saturday 28, 2021. YouTube
Biloxi

As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, a camera is positioned at the top of the Biloxi lighthouse to show the storm roll in.

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana and send strong winds and rain to the Mississippi Coast.

The City of Biloxi runs the lighthouse camera 24/7 365 days a year.

It shows Highway 90 and the beach in Harrison County.

If you’re having trouble viewing the video below, search for City of Biloxi on YouTube.

Severe Weather Updates

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service