Watch Hurricane Ida arrive on the Biloxi lighthouse camera livestream
As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, a camera is positioned at the top of the Biloxi lighthouse to show the storm roll in.
The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana and send strong winds and rain to the Mississippi Coast.
The City of Biloxi runs the lighthouse camera 24/7 365 days a year.
It shows Highway 90 and the beach in Harrison County.
If you’re having trouble viewing the video below, search for City of Biloxi on YouTube.
