Tropical Storm Henri could form soon, Fred forecast to hit Florida, Grace menaces Haiti

A tropical depression passing near Bermuda is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Henri soon.

Forecasters are also watching Tropical Storm Fred, which is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Region ahead of its Monday landfall. Hispaniola is also bracing for possible flash flooding and mudslides as Tropical Depression Grace approaches the Dominican Republic’s southern coast.

Here’s what to know:

Tropical Depression Eight near Bermuda to turn into Tropical Storm Henri soon

Tropical Depression Eight was about 120 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts. It’s moving slowly toward the south and is expected to make a “slow clockwise turn” during the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later Monday and should pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days. Bermuda, which is under a tropical storm watch, should expect to feel tropical storm conditions on Tuesday, particularly to the south of the island.

A model suggests the storm will turn into a major hurricane within 72 hours but forecasters say it’s an “extreme outlier given the amount of shear forecast to affect the system on days 3-5,” according to the hurricane center. The hurricane center’s official forecast keeps it as a strong tropical storm through early Friday with maximum sustained winds around 65 mph.

A Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

Some Florida schools close ahead of Tropical Storm Fred’s expected landfall

Tropical Storm Fred was moving north toward Florida’s Panhandle on Monday. Heavy rain and dangerous storm surge are forecast along the coast of the Panhandle and Big Bend Region, according to the hurricane center.

Schools in Bay, Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa counties have canceled classes and after school activities Monday in preparation for Fred, according to CNN. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

Fred was about 90 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, and has strengthened slightly to have maximum sustained winds near 60 mph. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and NOAA Doppler radar indicate that its tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles east of its center.

On the forecast track, Fred was moving toward the north at 10 mph. The storm is forecast to make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle sometime Monday afternoon or evening. Forecasters expect it will quickly weaken once it’s on land.

Forecasters extended the tropical storm warning eastward along the Florida Big Bend coast to Steinhatchee River. A storm surge warning is also in effect for Florida’s coast from Indian Pass to Yankeetown.

Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend region could see between four to eight inches of rain with isolated areas possibly seeing up to 12 inches through Tuesday, according to the hurricane center. Swells caused by Fred could also cause life-threatening rip currents along the coast Monday. A few tornadoes may also be possible Monday over Florida’s west coast and Panhandle area.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline ... The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves,” forecasters wrote.

Forecasters predict a storm surge ranging between one to five feet, depending on where you are in the state. The most storm surge is expected between Indian Pass to Steinhatchee River, which could see between three to five feet if it happens during high tide.

Tropical Depression Grace to bring flooding rains to Haiti, Dominican Republic

Air force reserve and NOAA hurricane hunters are investigating Tropical Depression Grace Monday morning.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Grace was about 125 miles east-southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and about 390 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica Monday morning. It’s moving west with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts.

A tropical storm watch was issued Monday for Jamaica. Watches are also in effect for the entire coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which is still reeling from Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has killed about 1,300 people.

The Dominican Republic should feel Tropical Depression Grace Monday. Haiti should start to feel Grace as early as Monday night.

Grace’s biggest threat to Hispaniola, the island the two nations share, is the possibility of flooding rain. Forecasters say Haiti and the Dominican Republic should expect to see 5 to 10 inches of rain with some isolated areas possibly getting as much as 15 inches through Tuesday.

This heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding and even mudslides, according to the hurricane center.

On the forecast track, Grace will pass near the southern coast of Hispaniola Monday, and then between Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday. Its southern track will keep it away from Florida and bring it over the warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean, where it could strengthen into a tropical storm again.

“By midweek, Grace may interact with the Yucatan Peninsula, which should limit strengthening or perhaps weaken the system depending on the track,” forecasters wrote. “Once over the western Gulf of Mexico, late in the forecast period, some additional strengthening is expected, although the wind shear is forecast to increase slightly during that time frame.”