Heat index could hit 112 degrees this weekend in South MS

Get ready for a hot time in South Mississippi this last weekend in July.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued an excessive heat warning and watch for South Mississippi and southeast Louisiana as heat and humidity build.

Heat index values of 108 to 112 are expected Friday and Saturday, which the NWS said “will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

The heat advisory warning are in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and an excessive heat watch is in effect all day Saturday.

High temperatures in the Gulfport-Biloxi area are forecast to be 98 degrees Friday and 98 degrees Saturday, with a chance of thunderstorms.

The weather service advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and to check up on relatives and neighbors during these days.

When working or spending time outside, schedule strenuous activities in the early morning or evening, the NWS says. Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool and shaded location and call 911 if necessary.