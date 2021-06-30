Forecasters are watching 2 potential tropical systems headed toward the Caribbean

The chances that a disturbance in the western Atlantic strengthens into a tropical depression or more are climbing, but forecasters say another, closer system is likely to remain weaker and disorganized.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. Wednesday advisory, the easternmost system had a stronger likelihood of forming into a tropical depression within the week, although it’s too soon it tell if either disturbance poses a threat to Florida.

State and local officials are working on a plan so rescue efforts are not hampered at the partially collapsed building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, where 149 people are missing.

The farther system, a tropical wave about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands, carried a large area of showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday, according to the hurricane center. It’s also continuing to show some signs of organization.

Forecasters said the system had favorable conditions for development in the next few days as it moves west-northwest at about 20 mph. The hurricane center also upgraded the forecast to a 60% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next two days and 80% in the next five days.

“Interests in the Windward and Leeward Islands should closely monitor this system as it will likely be moving through that region on Friday,” forecasters wrote.

National Hurricane Center

The closer tropical wave was a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The hurricane center says it has a 10% chance of formation in the next two to five days.

The system is forecast to quickly move west to west-northwest at 20 to 25 mph, through the Lesser Antilles later Wednesday and then across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea later this week.

“Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next couple of days,” the hurricane center said.

As for Tropical Storm Danny, the fourth named storm of the season formed Monday before making landfall in South Carolina. It was a short-lived storm and dissipated over Georgia early Tuesday.

Experts say this much activity in the far eastern Atlantic is unusual this early in the season. If one of these systems does strengthen into the fifth named storm of the season, Elsa, it could potentially be a record-breaker.

Brain McNoldy, a senior research associate at University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School, wrote in a blog post that the earliest fifth named storm was Edouard in 2020 on July 6, followed by Emily on July 11, 2005, two of the most active storm seasons on record.

“We would typically be watching two easterly waves and talking about a potential fifth named storm in late August, not late June!” he wrote.