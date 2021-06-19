How long will it rain on the MS Gulf Coast this weekend? What you need to know

This is a developing story. To get the latest information, click here to sign up for our severe weather newsletters.

Tropical Storm Claudette will bring rain to the Coast throughout Father’s Day weekend and thunderstorms through next week.

Outer bands of the storm, which became Tropical Storm Claudette, reached the Coast at about 8 a.m. on Friday.

The heavy rain didn’t hit South Mississippi until after midnight and was gone from the area by 7 a.m.

The greatest possibility of heavy rain was expected along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with 8 to 10 inches expected to fall through Tuesday in the state’s three Coastal counties — Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

Areas around Mobile and near Pensacola, Florida, received heavier amounts of rain from the storm.

The National Weather Service forecast for Gulfport says showers are likely Sunday, with thunderstorms in the forecast through the week.