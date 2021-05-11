Torrential rains prompt flood watches in the South

A flash flood watch has been issued for the Coast through 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2021. National Weather Service

Flood warnings covered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday as torrential rains pounded the state.

Strong to severe storms were possible Tuesday in much of the southeastern U.S., The National Weather Service said. The storms could bring large hail and damaging winds.

The immediate concern on Tuesday was flash flooding and stream flooding in the region, which could remain a threat through Wednesday.

The weather service’s office in Shreveport, Louisiana, warned that saturated soils will raise the specter of flooding in areas that are prone to flood.