1 dead in Georgia as severe storms, including possible tornado, roll through Southeast

A man was killed when a tree toppled onto his SUV as severe storms made their way across metro-Atlanta and the Southeast on Monday, according to multiple outlets.

The man was found on Campbellton Street in Douglasville around 10:30 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing county officials.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with power lines and a tree on the vehicle,” Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said, according to the newspaper. “Firefighters had to extricate the driver who we are only identifying as a male at this time until next of kin are notified.”

The storm may have spawned a possible tornado, WSB-TV reported, leaving several downed trees and reports of damage in southwest Atlanta as well as Fulton, DeKalb and Douglas counties.

A tornado watch for the region expired at 4 p.m. EST, but much of metro-Atlanta and middle Georgia remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Several counties, including Carroll, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett, are also under a flash flood warning.

The storms pushed into the Peach State early Monday after pummeling parts of Mississippi and Alabama overnight Sunday, The Weather Channel reported. Over a dozen twisters were reported in Mississippi, with extensive damage reported in Tupelo and Yazoo City.

Resident Vickie Savell and her husband moved into their new mobile home one week ago, but were left with scraps after rough weather rolled through on Sunday. Her home was lifted off its foundation and carried about 25 feet, the Associated Press reported.

“Oh my God, my first new house in 40 years and it’s gone,” Savell told the outlet.

Photos and video of the storm damage were shared on social media.

The system will continue moving eastward late Monday into Tuesday, bringing risk for heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms to North and South Carolina, forecasts show. Another round of storms won’t be far behind.

“Scattered thunderstorms are again likely across much of the area for Tuesday and Tuesday night with another disturbance and frontal system,” according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta. “Some could be strong to severe mainly late Tuesday afternoon into the overnight with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and frequent lightning as the primary threats.”

Several watches and advisories remain in effect for parts of the Southeast.