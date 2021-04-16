More rain, flooding expected in South MS. Here’s a list of closed roads in Coast counties

Roads across the Coast are closed due to flooding Friday morning.

And it looks like South Mississippi is in for more of the same this weekend. Rain is forecast to continue for much of the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday, likely causing continued road closures.

As of Friday morning, a flash flood watch remains in effect for Harrison County, and river flood warnings are in place for or the Wolf, Tchoutacabouffa, and Biloxi rivers.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning for the Jourdan River near Kiln and Bay St. Louis.

As of Friday morning, the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center posted on Facebook, the river had reached 6.6 feet, past its flood stage of six feet. It is expected to crest at seven feet on Sunday morning.

Here is the complete list of road closures in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties.

Hancock County

Hancock County was checking roads Friday morning at 10 a.m. The most recent update on road closures as of 2:45 a.m. Friday was posted on Facebook.

Roads in Waveland had water but were passable.

The spillway on Lake Drive in Whites Cypress Lake was impassable.

The following roads in Jourdan River Shores were impassable:

Shawnee Street

Sharon Street

Gayle Street

Mary Street

Piute Street

Pontiac Street

Sioux Street

Ponotoc Street

Commanche Street

Choctaw Street

Harrison County

Harrison County’s list of roads affected by flooding is updated in real time. Here is the latest on roads affected or closed as of 10 a.m., including U.S. 90 eastbound between Lorraine Road and Tegarden Road and at Beauvoir Road, and at Elliott Ave. in both directions.

Big Creek Rd

28th St, between Red Creek and Beatline

Old Highway 49 South of Pine Street

F Taylor Rd, between US 49 and Blackwell

Canal Rd, between Landon and Robinson

Smith Rd, near Canal

Landon Road, near Landon Lake Estates

Shaw Rd, near Morgan Ln

Old Hwy 49, north of Hwy 53

Herman Ladner Rd

Houston Ladner Rd

Carlton Cuevas Rd

Lennis Cuevas Rd

E Wortham Rd, between US-49 and Scarborough

White Plains Rd

Old Highway 15

Ramsey Rd

North Carrbridge Rd

Allen Rd, between Avila and MS-605

Highway 90 East bound between Lorraine Rd. and Tea Garden

Lamey Bridge and River Bluff

3rd Av North of D’Iberville Blvd

Barkwood Circle

McHenry and Pete Hickman Rd

River RD Gulfport

Blackwell Farm Rd near White Plains

Dee Ave. Gulfport

Gorman St. Gulfport

Bonnie St. Gulfport

Rene Ave. Gulfport

Jackson County

Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center did not have an update on road closures as of 10 a.m. Friday. This section will be updated.