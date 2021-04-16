Weather News

More rain, flooding expected in South MS. Here’s a list of closed roads in Coast counties

Roads across the Coast are closed due to flooding Friday morning.

And it looks like South Mississippi is in for more of the same this weekend. Rain is forecast to continue for much of the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday, likely causing continued road closures.

As of Friday morning, a flash flood watch remains in effect for Harrison County, and river flood warnings are in place for or the Wolf, Tchoutacabouffa, and Biloxi rivers.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning for the Jourdan River near Kiln and Bay St. Louis.

As of Friday morning, the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center posted on Facebook, the river had reached 6.6 feet, past its flood stage of six feet. It is expected to crest at seven feet on Sunday morning.

Here is the complete list of road closures in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties.

Hancock County

Hancock County was checking roads Friday morning at 10 a.m. The most recent update on road closures as of 2:45 a.m. Friday was posted on Facebook.

Roads in Waveland had water but were passable.

The spillway on Lake Drive in Whites Cypress Lake was impassable.

The following roads in Jourdan River Shores were impassable:

Harrison County

Harrison County’s list of roads affected by flooding is updated in real time. Here is the latest on roads affected or closed as of 10 a.m., including U.S. 90 eastbound between Lorraine Road and Tegarden Road and at Beauvoir Road, and at Elliott Ave. in both directions.

Jackson County

Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center did not have an update on road closures as of 10 a.m. Friday. This section will be updated.

