Weather News
More rain, flooding expected in South MS. Here’s a list of closed roads in Coast counties
Roads across the Coast are closed due to flooding Friday morning.
And it looks like South Mississippi is in for more of the same this weekend. Rain is forecast to continue for much of the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday, likely causing continued road closures.
As of Friday morning, a flash flood watch remains in effect for Harrison County, and river flood warnings are in place for or the Wolf, Tchoutacabouffa, and Biloxi rivers.
The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning for the Jourdan River near Kiln and Bay St. Louis.
As of Friday morning, the Hancock County Emergency Operations Center posted on Facebook, the river had reached 6.6 feet, past its flood stage of six feet. It is expected to crest at seven feet on Sunday morning.
Here is the complete list of road closures in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties.
Hancock County
Hancock County was checking roads Friday morning at 10 a.m. The most recent update on road closures as of 2:45 a.m. Friday was posted on Facebook.
Roads in Waveland had water but were passable.
The spillway on Lake Drive in Whites Cypress Lake was impassable.
The following roads in Jourdan River Shores were impassable:
- Shawnee Street
- Sharon Street
- Gayle Street
- Mary Street
- Piute Street
- Pontiac Street
- Sioux Street
- Ponotoc Street
- Commanche Street
- Choctaw Street
Harrison County
Harrison County’s list of roads affected by flooding is updated in real time. Here is the latest on roads affected or closed as of 10 a.m., including U.S. 90 eastbound between Lorraine Road and Tegarden Road and at Beauvoir Road, and at Elliott Ave. in both directions.
- Big Creek Rd
- 28th St, between Red Creek and Beatline
- Old Highway 49 South of Pine Street
- F Taylor Rd, between US 49 and Blackwell
- Canal Rd, between Landon and Robinson
- Smith Rd, near Canal
- Landon Road, near Landon Lake Estates
- Shaw Rd, near Morgan Ln
- Old Hwy 49, north of Hwy 53
- Herman Ladner Rd
- Houston Ladner Rd
- Carlton Cuevas Rd
- Lennis Cuevas Rd
- E Wortham Rd, between US-49 and Scarborough
- White Plains Rd
- Old Highway 15
- Ramsey Rd
- North Carrbridge Rd
- Allen Rd, between Avila and MS-605
- Highway 90 East bound between Lorraine Rd. and Tea Garden
- Lamey Bridge and River Bluff
- 3rd Av North of D’Iberville Blvd
- Barkwood Circle
- McHenry and Pete Hickman Rd
- River RD Gulfport
- Blackwell Farm Rd near White Plains
- Dee Ave. Gulfport
- Gorman St. Gulfport
- Bonnie St. Gulfport
- Rene Ave. Gulfport
Jackson County
Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center did not have an update on road closures as of 10 a.m. Friday. This section will be updated.
