‘Torrential’ rainfall brings flooding across MS Coast, covering US 90 in some cities

There were reports of flooding across the Mississippi Gulf Coast Thursday morning as thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the region.

A flash flood warning went into effect just prior to 5 a.m. and some schools decided to cancel classes for the day because of the threat of flooding. The flash flood warning was still in place as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted that “torrential rainfall” was pouring in the New Orleans and Slidell areas, with the strong line of storms moving fast across the the Mississippi Coast.

A look at the radar shows that the worst of the rain is likely to let up in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties by 10 a.m. on Thursday. Most of the precipitation should be gone by noon.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said that his department received reports of street flooding, accidents, fire alarms and several homes struck by lightning. One shed was struck by lightning and burned.

Minor river flooding has been forecast by the National Weather Service for the Tchoutacabouffa, Biloxi and Wolf rivers. The Biloxi River, which has a flood stage of 12 feet, is expected to crest at 15½ feet Thursday night.

Additional rainfall is anticipated over the next few days with the potential for thunderstorms and damaging winds.

There was flooding reported Thursday morning on U.S. 90 in multiple locations, including near Beauvoir and Bellman Street. Sand and standing water were covering some parts of the beachfront highway in Pass Christian and Gulfport on Wednesday night.

Street flooding was also reported in multiple locations in Jackson County. As a result, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District decided to cancel classes for the day.

At about 7:20 a.m., the traffic signal was reported inoperable at Popp’s Ferry and Atkinson roads because of a lightning strike.