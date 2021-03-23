Up to 8 inches of rain could bring flooding to south Mississippi. Here’s the forecast

Parts of southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi could see between 4 and 8 inches of rain as heavy storms move in later this week. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service / New Orleans

Up to 8 inches of rain could cause flash floods as storms move into south Mississippi, forecasts show.

A flash flood watch was issued for the region early Tuesday and will remain in effect through Thursday night as residents brace for yet another round of storms. The area could see damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes later this week, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

Several coastal Mississippi counties, including Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Pike, are affected.

A heavy rain threat exists today through Thursday. Flash Flood Watch in effect. 4 to 8+ in possible over the 3 days.

Additionally, a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather is expected Thursday. Damaging winds, hail, and a few isolated tornadoes are possible. pic.twitter.com/2F9dFOyVma — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 23, 2021

Back-to-back rounds of “moderate to heavy rainfall” are expected and could lead to localized flash flooding, forecasters say. The threat of heavy rain will be greatest from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday with some areas getting between 4 and 8 inches of rain.

The risk for severe weather will increase Thursday evening as storms roll into the region less than a week after a similar system spurred tornadoes across the state.

This week, potential impacts include “a few weak, short-lived and fast moving tornadoes” with “waterspouts possible across marine areas,” according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are encouraged to have a severe weather plan in place, as additional watches and advisories are expected.