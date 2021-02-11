‘Dangerous’ cold snap with ice, frigid temps is on way to Mississippi, forecasters say

Dangerous winter weather including possible snow, ice and freezing temperatures is expected across parts of Mississippi starting Thursday through early next week, forecasts show. jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

A winter weather event could put much of Mississippi in a deep freeze by early next week, forecasters say.

A “dangerous” cold snap is expected to make its way into the Magnolia State this weekend, bringing the possibility for snow and ice accumulations, freezing rain and frigid temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

Forecasts show parts of the state could see temperatures dip into the low teens with single-digit wind chills. The National Weather Service on Thursday issued an ice accumulation advisory for much of the Mississippi Delta region amid increased risk for light freezing rain and snow through Monday night.

“Arctic air is forecast to surge into the region by late weekend with extended duration cold and dangerous wind chills expected,” weather officials said. “Make sure to protect your pets, pipes & plants in this period of dangerous cold temperatures.”

Though it’s too early to tell how much of the wintry mix is expected to fall, the National Weather Service advised that travel could be affected and urged residents to stay safe while on the roads.

Temperatures in Jackson reached a high of just 42 degrees on Thursday and are expected to fall to 33 by the evening, forecasts show. It will remain in the low 30s and 40s this weekend before temperatures plummet to a bone-chilling 27 degrees on Saturday night.

Much colder temperatures are also expected on the Mississippi Gulf Coast ahead of next week’s winter storm. It was 65 degrees in Biloxi as of Thursday afternoon but it’s forecast to dip into the low 30s by late Saturday, according to a three-day forecast.

Officials say partly cloudy conditions and a low of 29 degrees are expected Monday with showers likely before midnight.

That’s followed by “a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3 am, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am,” according to the forecast.