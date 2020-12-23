Cold front could bring storms, strong winds to South Mississippi before Christmas

Forecasters are predicting strong to severe storms in South Mississippi beginning Wednesday night followed by a significant drop in temperatures.

The storms are expected to begin by midnight Wednesday and continue to sunrise Thursday before projected temperatures on the Mississippi Coast begin to tumble to near freezing, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans

The potential for heavy rain and projected wind gusts of up to 60 mph could result in downed trees and minor structural damage to homes.

By Christmas day, residents can expect to see the temperatures tumble to the 30s near Coast beaches and the mid-20s further inland, the NWS says.

Along with up to 2 inches of rain forecast for the area, the NWS is projecting the heavy rain could spawn tornadoes and lead to flooding in flood-prone areas and on roads that normally are closed after heavy rains.

Temperatures are expected to remain just a few degrees above a hard freeze warning of 20 degrees early Christmas Day with highs expected in the 40s and 50s across Mississippi.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions to protect property, plants, pipes and pets.