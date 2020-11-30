Weather News
Freeze watch issued for the Gulf Coast. Temperatures in the 20s possible.
The first of December could bring the first freeze of the season to the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service warns.
A freeze watch has been issued from Monday night to Tuesday morning for all of South Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, Slidell and Baton Rouge but not New Orleans.
“... It looks like much of the area will see the first freeze of the season Monday night, with lows dropping into the 20s (not a typo) for all areas except south of Lake Pontchartrain and coastal SE LA,” said the weather service in New Orleans.
Patchy frost is likely.
Residents should take steps to protect sensitive plants. Outdoor, above-ground water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.
The cold front is first forecast to bring heavy snows to the Midwest and central Appalachians.
High temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s across much of the South, the weather service predicts, and some places will likely see temperatures over 20 degrees below average. Jackson is forecast to drop to 26 degrees Monday night.
In South Mississippi, the cold front is forecast to stay put on Tuesday, with the low temperature back near freezing that night. Another weak cold front could bring rain Wednesday, and daily highs are expected to stay in the lower 60s through Friday.
“With December 1st comes meteorological Winter and who would have guess(ed) many locations will see their first freeze of the season,” the New Orleans weather service tweeted.
How to prepare for a freeze watch
- Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
- To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
- Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
— National Weather Service
Forecast for Biloxi, Gulfport
Monday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Monday Night
Patchy frost after 9 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday
Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
