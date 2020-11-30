Freeze watch issued for the Gulf Coast. Temperatures in the 20s possible.

The first of December could bring the first freeze of the season to the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service warns.

A freeze watch has been issued from Monday night to Tuesday morning for all of South Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, Slidell and Baton Rouge but not New Orleans.

“... It looks like much of the area will see the first freeze of the season Monday night, with lows dropping into the 20s (not a typo) for all areas except south of Lake Pontchartrain and coastal SE LA,” said the weather service in New Orleans.

Patchy frost is likely.

Residents should take steps to protect sensitive plants. Outdoor, above-ground water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.

The cold front is first forecast to bring heavy snows to the Midwest and central Appalachians.

High temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s across much of the South, the weather service predicts, and some places will likely see temperatures over 20 degrees below average. Jackson is forecast to drop to 26 degrees Monday night.

In South Mississippi, the cold front is forecast to stay put on Tuesday, with the low temperature back near freezing that night. Another weak cold front could bring rain Wednesday, and daily highs are expected to stay in the lower 60s through Friday.

“With December 1st comes meteorological Winter and who would have guess(ed) many locations will see their first freeze of the season,” the New Orleans weather service tweeted.

️ With December 1st comes meteorological Winter and who would have guess many locations will see their first freeze of the season. A Freeze Watch has been issued for portions of coastal and southwestern MS and southeast LA for Monday night into Tuesday morning. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/QEHixhZYYk — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 29, 2020

How to prepare for a freeze watch

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

It sure will feel like winter in the coming days. Expect highs around 50 and lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s! #LAWX #MSWX pic.twitter.com/QjoVSl0TBN — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 29, 2020

Forecast for Biloxi, Gulfport

Monday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Monday Night

Patchy frost after 9 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday

Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.