Ready for winter? Frost possible in South Mississippi next week as December arrives

A soggy end to the Thanksgiving weekend will give way to much colder temperatures and possible frost across South Mississippi.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans forecasts temperatures around 70 degrees with showers likely through Sunday night.

But Monday’s high will be just 55 degrees and Tuesday’s 52, encouraging Coast residents to break out their sweaters as December arrives.

Lows are expected to dip into the 30s near the coastline and below freezing north of I-10 Monday and Tuesday nights.

Temperatures will rise Wednesday, but are forecast to stay chilly in the upper 50s to 60s.

This weekend, the expected wet weather is not good news for the many residents who have tarps on their roofs that were damaged during Hurricane Zeta.

Those who are trying to get their outdoor Christmas lights hung this weekend will be challenged by the threat of heavy rain and severe weather Friday through Saturday, and possible severe weather into Sunday, according to the NWS.

According to Weather Atlas, the average high temperature in Gulfport drops from 71.1 degrees in November to 62.6 degrees in December. January typically is the coldest month, with an average high of 61 degrees and average low of 41.5 degrees.