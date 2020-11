Weather News ‘I’ll never lose faith,’ Coast family’s statue of Jesus left untouched after fire destroyed home November 12, 2020 10:42 AM

Bobby Turgeau lost everything in Katrina. After that storm, he bought a 300-pound statue of Jesus to bless every home the Turgeaus lived in. During Hurricane Zeta their home was lost in a fire, but left the statue untouched. "It's a sign," he said.