Florida’s west coast starts to feel Hurricane Eta’s winds as the storm curves east

Eta has turned into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward Florida, and a hurricane watch has been issued for portions of the state’s west coast.

It should weaken back into a tropical storm Thursday before its second Florida landfall near Homosassa Springs, the National Hurricane Center said.

“It would take only a small forecast error to allow Eta to come ashore as a hurricane and hence a Hurricane Watch has been issued this morning,” the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

South Florida’s main impact from the storm is more of the same — rain. The National Weather Service said Wednesday morning that the southeast coast could expect an inch to an inch and a half in the next few days.

The hurricane watch was issued for the west coast of Florida from Anna Maria Island to Yankeetown. A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Bonita Beach to Suwannee River. The Dry Tortugas are also under a tropical storm warning.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Eta was moving north-northeast in the Gulf of Mexico at 10 mph and was about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa.

A hurricane hunter aircraft found that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, Eta is expected to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday night as it approaches the west coast of Florida, with rapid weakening expected after it makes landfall on Thursday.

Eta will then “re-curve around the ridge toward the Florida Big Bend region and out into the western Atlantic Ocean,” according to the hurricane center.

2 more tropical systems: Iota and Theta

The hurricane center is also tracking Subtropical Storm Theta, an eastern Atlantic storm that poses no threat to land, and a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean.

Forecasters gave the wave a 20% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next two days and a 70% chance of forming in the next five. If it eventually turns into a tropical storm, it would be named Iota.

Mississippi Coast forecast

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.