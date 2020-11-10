Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Tropical Storm Eta’s track shifts to include MS Coast. What you need to know.

The entire Mississippi Gulf Coast now sits squarely in the warning cone for Tropical Storm Eta, expected to make a second landfall this weekend as a tropical storm or weakened tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center shows Eta most likely to make landfall along the Florida panhandle near the Alabama line, but intensity and track were highly uncertain Tuesday morning.

The storm was drifting in the Gulf with maximum sustained winds strengthened Tuesday morning to 70 mph. Eta is expected to begin a slow trek northward for the next couple of days over the east-central Gulf, continuing to soak South Florida from offshore.

“Beyond that time, model guidance is in rather poor agreement, ranging from a stronger system moving faster to the northeast due to broad troughing over the south-central United States, to a weaker tropical cyclone getting caught under a narrow ridge over the Gulf of Mexico and turning west-southwestward,” the NHC forecast discussion says.

The NHC has “little confidence in the forecast track” because of model disagreement over intensity and the considerable spread in guidance, the forecast says.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The NHC also is monitoring a tropical depression that has formed in the Caribbean, as Eta did. The tropical depression has a 40% chance of forming into a tropical storm over the next two days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta is spinning in the Atlantic and made 2020 the busiest hurricane season on record with 29 named storms. The previous record was 28 named storms in 2005. However, no U.S. landfall is expected from Theta.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Anita Lee
Anita Lee
Mississippi native Anita Lee graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously worked at the Jackson Daily News and Virginian-Pilot, joining the Sun Herald in 1987. She specializes in in-depth coverage of government, public corruption, transparency and courts. She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service