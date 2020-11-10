Tropical Storm Eta’s track shifts to include MS Coast. What you need to know.

The entire Mississippi Gulf Coast now sits squarely in the warning cone for Tropical Storm Eta, expected to make a second landfall this weekend as a tropical storm or weakened tropical depression.

The National Hurricane Center shows Eta most likely to make landfall along the Florida panhandle near the Alabama line, but intensity and track were highly uncertain Tuesday morning.

The storm was drifting in the Gulf with maximum sustained winds strengthened Tuesday morning to 70 mph. Eta is expected to begin a slow trek northward for the next couple of days over the east-central Gulf, continuing to soak South Florida from offshore.

“Beyond that time, model guidance is in rather poor agreement, ranging from a stronger system moving faster to the northeast due to broad troughing over the south-central United States, to a weaker tropical cyclone getting caught under a narrow ridge over the Gulf of Mexico and turning west-southwestward,” the NHC forecast discussion says.

The NHC has “little confidence in the forecast track” because of model disagreement over intensity and the considerable spread in guidance, the forecast says.

No model consensus on Eta yet. Huge spread in the models this AM. We likely will be talking about Eta in some form this weekend. I still lean toward large surf as the main impact here. For now we continue to monitor. #overeta pic.twitter.com/VmjvVqjJwT — Chris Smith (@smithwjhg) November 10, 2020

The NHC also is monitoring a tropical depression that has formed in the Caribbean, as Eta did. The tropical depression has a 40% chance of forming into a tropical storm over the next two days.

Hey, 2020... Enough already! We’re okay with not breaking any more records.



We’re LIVE with continuing coverage of #Eta, while we also keep our eyes on #Theta and *another* area of potential development. pic.twitter.com/8vEVMlYO9c — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta is spinning in the Atlantic and made 2020 the busiest hurricane season on record with 29 named storms. The previous record was 28 named storms in 2005. However, no U.S. landfall is expected from Theta.

ICYMI: #Theta became the record-setting 29th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, surpassing the previous record of 28 set in 2005. pic.twitter.com/arSJZoT2ri — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) November 10, 2020

