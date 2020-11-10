Weather News
Tropical Storm Eta’s track shifts to include MS Coast. What you need to know.
The entire Mississippi Gulf Coast now sits squarely in the warning cone for Tropical Storm Eta, expected to make a second landfall this weekend as a tropical storm or weakened tropical depression.
The National Hurricane Center shows Eta most likely to make landfall along the Florida panhandle near the Alabama line, but intensity and track were highly uncertain Tuesday morning.
The storm was drifting in the Gulf with maximum sustained winds strengthened Tuesday morning to 70 mph. Eta is expected to begin a slow trek northward for the next couple of days over the east-central Gulf, continuing to soak South Florida from offshore.
“Beyond that time, model guidance is in rather poor agreement, ranging from a stronger system moving faster to the northeast due to broad troughing over the south-central United States, to a weaker tropical cyclone getting caught under a narrow ridge over the Gulf of Mexico and turning west-southwestward,” the NHC forecast discussion says.
The NHC has “little confidence in the forecast track” because of model disagreement over intensity and the considerable spread in guidance, the forecast says.
The NHC also is monitoring a tropical depression that has formed in the Caribbean, as Eta did. The tropical depression has a 40% chance of forming into a tropical storm over the next two days.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta is spinning in the Atlantic and made 2020 the busiest hurricane season on record with 29 named storms. The previous record was 28 named storms in 2005. However, no U.S. landfall is expected from Theta.
