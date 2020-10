Weather News ‘It’s as if it were coming for it.’ Historic 100 Men Hall badly damaged during Hurricane Zeta October 31, 2020 08:00 AM

Rachel Dangermond was inside 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis when Hancock County was hit with 100-plus mph winds from Hurricane Zeta. The Category 2 hurricane caused thousands of dollars in damage to the historic building that's loved by the community.