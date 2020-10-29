Coast wakes up to Zeta’s aftermath. Take a look at these photos and videos

Hurricane Zeta swept the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening with a ferocity almost no one expected.

The National Hurricane Center said observation stations in Gulfport reported wind gusts of over 100 miles per hour, and the storm surge rose above U.S. 90 in some places.

Hundreds of thousands lost power, and nearly 170,000 people in Mississippi were still without electricity Thursday morning.

Police said late Wednesday that one person died after getting stuck in the rising storm surge waters near the Broadwater Marina in Biloxi around 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday morning, the Coast awoke to begin assessing the damage.

Here are photos and videos from social media of what Zeta left in its wake:

Bay St. Louis

Amanda Turgeau

Biloxi

Who wants ham? This did not come from the elevated Waffle House on the beach in Biloxi. I’m told they’re hoping to open later today.#Zeta pic.twitter.com/dDTd7wHPBp — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 29, 2020

Gulfport

Here’s a look at just some of the damage throughout Jones Park in Gulfport from #HurricaneZeta #wlox #southmississippi pic.twitter.com/2sEaWgXtIL — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) October 29, 2020

Walking along the Gulfport Harbor at Jones Park I’ve notice boat owners had the extra rope to secure their vessels but for some it just wasn’t enough to secure during #HurricaneZeta. Some boats are pretty damaged out here #wlox #ZetaHurricane #southmississippi pic.twitter.com/hlaM4LFqJ1 — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) October 29, 2020

Hurricane Zeta damage in Gulfport Mississippi, this tree narrowly missed our house landing partially on the shed, no one hurt thank goodness #hurricanezeta #feelingblesses pic.twitter.com/taMzfN4fOK — David Burke (@DavidBu61306867) October 29, 2020

Pascagoula

Pass Christian

Take a look at the damage to this Pass Christian gas station #Zeta pic.twitter.com/A2gDMJRALa — Desirae Duncan (@DesiraeWLOX) October 29, 2020

This is Highway 90 and Magnolia Ave in Pass Christian, the new home of what appears to be remains of a pier. pic.twitter.com/iYrxFzfe6g — Michael Dugan (@MDuganWLOX) October 29, 2020