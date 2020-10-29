Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Coast wakes up to Zeta’s aftermath. Take a look at these photos and videos

Hurricane Zeta swept the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening with a ferocity almost no one expected.

The National Hurricane Center said observation stations in Gulfport reported wind gusts of over 100 miles per hour, and the storm surge rose above U.S. 90 in some places.

Hundreds of thousands lost power, and nearly 170,000 people in Mississippi were still without electricity Thursday morning.

Police said late Wednesday that one person died after getting stuck in the rising storm surge waters near the Broadwater Marina in Biloxi around 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday morning, the Coast awoke to begin assessing the damage.

Here are photos and videos from social media of what Zeta left in its wake:

Bay St. Louis

AmandaTurgeauFire - Copy.jpg
Amanda Turgeau

Biloxi

Gulfport

Pascagoula

Pass Christian

Isabelle Taft
Isabelle Taft covers communities of color and racial justice issues on the Coast through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms around the country.
