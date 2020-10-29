Weather News
Coast wakes up to Zeta’s aftermath. Take a look at these photos and videos
Hurricane Zeta swept the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening with a ferocity almost no one expected.
The National Hurricane Center said observation stations in Gulfport reported wind gusts of over 100 miles per hour, and the storm surge rose above U.S. 90 in some places.
Hundreds of thousands lost power, and nearly 170,000 people in Mississippi were still without electricity Thursday morning.
Police said late Wednesday that one person died after getting stuck in the rising storm surge waters near the Broadwater Marina in Biloxi around 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday morning, the Coast awoke to begin assessing the damage.
Here are photos and videos from social media of what Zeta left in its wake:
Bay St. Louis
Biloxi
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments