Living in MS after Hurricane Delta? Help is available for blue roofs, Army Corps says

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for help to get a message to Louisiana residents living in Mississippi after the recent hurricanes.

“So many of them evacuated all over our state,” said Public Affairs Officer Lisa Parker. “I know that Mississippi is one of the most gracious states in the nation.”

Residents of Louisiana whose homes were damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta can get help from the Army Corps with temporary roofs, known as blue roofs because of the blue tarps used.

The Army Corps was in the process of repairing roofs damaged by Hurricane Laura when Hurricane Delta affected the same areas.

Those whose temporary roof was installed by the USACE after Laura, and it was damaged during Delta, can sign up for a free temporary roof through Oct. 24. The Army Corps will assess the condition and replace it if needed.

A new Right of Entry form will be required so workers can assess the property and make repairs.

Homeowners also can apply if there was roof damage from Hurricane Laura.

The help is available to residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes.

Details: usace.army.mil/BlueRoof or call toll free 1-888-766-3258