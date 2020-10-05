Tropical Storm Delta could threaten Gulf Coast as a hurricane, NHC forecast says

A tropical system near the Cayman Islands was upgraded to Tropical Storm Delta on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said in a weather update.

Delta, with winds of 40 mph, is near Jamaica and moving west-northwest at 9 mph. It’s expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Cayman Islands late Monday afternoon.

The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week, then strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast by Friday morning. Cuba is under a hurricane watch.

The Mississippi Coast is in the “cone of uncertainty” for now and the NHC said “there is large uncertainty” in Delta’s track and intensity forecast because landfall is still four to five days away.

“There is a risk of dangerous storm surge, wind, and rainfall hazards, across the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle,” the NHC said in its 7 a.m. update.

Sign up for the Hurricane Digest Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast was mostly spared from hurricanes Laura and Sally, which made landfall in Louisiana and Alabama, respectively. Residents should monitor the updated track information for Delta and have their hurricane plans ready, the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Gamma has also formed in the Gulf and is moving south-southwest toward Mexico.