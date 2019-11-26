Rain is possible across Gulf Coast during Thanksgiving drive times, then temps will drop

Anyone planning to join the estimated 55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving should keep an eye on the latest weather forecasts.

Unfortunately for drivers, there’s a chance of rain showers on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday — some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The annual travel forecast from AAA says 2019 could be the second-highest amount of Turkey Day travelers since it started keeping track in 2000. Low gas prices and “strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers,” AAA said.

A cold front and storm system will move across the central and southeast U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and again on Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service predicts, which could also bring delays for air travelers.

There’s a slight chance of severe weather mostly west and north of the Coast on Tuesday, but South Mississippi is in the outer, marginal-risk area for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Monday afternoon, Harrison County had a 70% chance of rain Tuesday night and 60% chance Wednesday. The rain should clear the area by rush hour Wednesday.

The good news is Thursday should be perfectly seasonal with a high of 71, and temperatures should warm quickly with Saturday’s high possibly topping 80. Much of the weekend is likely to be mostly cloudy, but rain-free, to allow for outdoor activities.

A stronger front, possibly with rain, is expected to arrive by Saturday night into Sunday, plunging temperatures into the 30s for northern parts of the Coast by Sunday night.

Monday could be quite chilly with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s.

Daily forecast

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.