Here’s when you can expect warmer weather on the Coast after Wednesday’s hard freeze

Temperatures on the Mississippi Coast dropped into the lower 20s in some areas to mark the first freeze of the season.

This is one of the earliest recorded freezes in South Mississippi since the 1900s, NWS New Orleans forecasters say.

The hard freeze warning will expire Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Temperatures between 40-50 degrees are expected by 9 a.m. on the Coast.

South Mississippi can expect warmer weather over the next seven days, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

No freezing temperatures are expected through at least next Tuesday.