Here’s what you need to know about below freezing temperatures moving into the Coast

Temperatures are expected to drop below 28 degrees in parts of South Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A hard freeze warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson counties, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

NWS says it’s important to protect your pets, wrap exposed pipes, cover sensitive plants, practice fire safety and check on the elderly during this time.

Coast residents could feel wind chill in the 30s on Tuesday afternoon, with below freezing temperatures coming in around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Harrison County EMA director Rupert Lacy said.

The cold front moving into the Coast stretches from Maine to the Gulf of Mexico, Meteorologist Rocco Calaci reported.