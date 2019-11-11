Freezing temps, gale-force winds expected on the Coast this week

It’s finally time to pull out the big coat, gloves and scarves as South Mississippi is expected to be under a freeze warning Tuesday night into Wednesday, with gale-force winds expected.

A strong cold front is forecast to arrive early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service says, with temperatures expected to drop to a near-record low of 28 degrees Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with even colder temperatures north of Interstate 10. The NWS says freeze and hard freeze watches are likely.

Temperatures are forecast to hit a high of only 45 Tuesday, but wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s for much of the day after a high of 72 degrees is expected Monday.

Wind will pick up late Monday night, with small-craft advisories expected until Tuesday midnight along coastal waters and sounds. A gale watch is possible, meaning winds would be 32 mph or higher.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On the bright side, below-freezing temperatures should visit only Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with lows in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

The NWS cautions residents to prepare for the colder weather. High temperatures aren’t expected to hit the 60s again until Friday or Saturday.

Monday would be a good time to bring in the plants, wrap the pipes and plan to house the pets inside for Tuesday night.