Halloween forecast gets even colder, but good news for Coast trick or treaters

Prepare for goose bumps on Halloween.

A spine-chilling wind is coming to drop temperatures as low as the upper 30s for some parts of South Mississippi by Friday morning.

Thursday’s weather will be topsy turvy, the National Weather Service in New Orleans forecasts, with the highest temperature happening in the morning before falling for the rest of All Hallow’s Eve.

The good news for trick or treaters is the rain should finish up in the afternoon, leaving clearer and cooler skies for door-to-door candy requests.

By 7 a.m. Friday, northern parts of the coastal counties could see temperatures dip into the 30s while waterfront areas will stay in the low 40s.

And the daytime high is only expected to reach the 60s before falling back into the low 40s for very chilly Friday night football games.

This far into fall there won’t be a quick warm-up over the weekend, either. Both Saturday and Sunday nights are forecast to stay in the 40s with highs in the 60s.

Daily forecast

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Temperature falling to around 56 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight..

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind.